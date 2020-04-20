The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted on Monday to raise postseason ticket prices for the 2020-21 term.
Tickets will now be $7 for preliminary rounds and $10 for championship games in all sports except football and soccer, which will be $10 across the board. Previous prices were $7 for all football and soccer playoffs as well as championship events in other sports, which were reduced to $5 for preliminary rounds.
Girls wrestling will receive full sanction after a trial exhibition run this year. Individual state champions were crowned in February but no team titles were given.
In another action, the board voted 11-1 to kill an advisory committee recommendation to qualify six teams from each Class 6A football district to the postseason. The measure would have meant an extra round in each of the two 6A divisions, meaning a fourth week of postseason. Currently there are three with an open week between the semifinals and finals.
