The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association updated its postponement notice on its association website.
In short, nothing new.
The statement says regarding both the state basketball tournaments for classes 2A to 6A, and the spring sports, that it “remains determined to make every effort” to complete both.
It says an update will come by March 23.
A report Tuesday from the Tulsa World said that the OSSAA seems to be shooting for the April 16-18 weekend to play the basketball tournaments. One administrator told the Tulsa World he was asked if his site could be available for one day of basketball on April 16.
Oklahoma schools have shut down campuses to April 6.
A week ago, the Phoenix talked to a coach who said he had heard through second-hand information regarding a contact with an athletic director who had spoken to a high-ranking OSSAA official, saying that two weeks in April were open at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds. The basketball tournament is a substantial source of income for the OSSAA, which operates separate from the state’s Department of Education.
Oklahoma has crowned champions in boys basketball every year since 1918, when the Spanish Flu interrupted some activities, and has crowned or acknowledged champions in girls basketball every year since 1919 — except in 1934 when the activity was voted out of existence for a year.
