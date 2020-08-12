The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday took no action in its agenda item on discussing a change of course of fall sports as scheduled.
Fall baseball, cross country volleyball and fastpitch were allowed to begin regular season play on Aug. 10. Football practice began that same day and the regular season begins with week zero on Aug. 28.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson reported that a majority of the membership in surveys taken want to continue with fall sports. He did say that number of schools going to virtual learning only may require adjustments and that moving everything to the spring remains the last option.
Emphasizing several times the need for “flexibility,” Jackson said the information they had from surveys indicates “we do not feel the need to change the path we’re on and continue with our activities and be prepared to make adjustments as we go.”
Jackson said the amendment to Board Policy 54, which deals with playoff tiebreakers, was put in place earlier in the summer to not penalize schools that have to postpone games due to COVID related issues and are unable to make those up. The games would not count as forfeits and the playoff seedings would be based on won-loss percentage regardless of games played.
Those decisions to postpone are left up to individual schools, based on local circumstances or those in locations in which they may be traveling to or receiving teams from.
Board member Sean McDaniel, whose area includes Oklahoma County, asked what triggers moving forward would cause the staff to come back with different guidance or recommendations.
Jackson said the staff felt that it was hard to identify what that number is in terms of cases statewide or county to county but that “a big number” of school closures or backing away from in-person instruction with a desire to cease participation in activities such as occurred last spring “would certainly be a trigger.”
“We haven’t identified any specific number,” he said regarding a shift of schools in those directions, “But we would certainly remain in contact with our schools.” Continued surveys would be part of that process, he added.
Board member Jerry Needham, representing Muskogee and surrounding counties, who said Tuesday night he would listen to feedback before making any decision, told members that “contacts I’ve had to me have been in line with (Jackson’s) position.”
Needham, who is superintendent at Oktaha, announced over the weekend that one baseball player and one fastpitch player tested positive for COVID-19 and that both sports were shut down until Aug. 20. Webbers Falls has also shut down softball until Aug. 20 due to a positive test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.