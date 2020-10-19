The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association appears ready to expand the high school football playoffs to all teams desiring to go.
An 11 a.m. Tuesday media conference was announced this morning that would relate to the high school playoffs, which are scheduled to begin in four weeks. The Phoenix has learned of a closed meeting to occur just before that for school administrators.
That meeting, announced to school administrators and coaches by email, said that due to the number of canceled district games due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the OSSAA will make some changes in the 2020 football playoff series to allow all schools that desire an opportunity to be in the initial round. A document detailing these changes will post on the football page of the OSSAA website on Tuesday morning after 9 a.m. A zoom meeting to clarify the information regarding playoff changes will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday prior to a media zoom meeting at 11 a.m.
In responding to a question by the Phoenix, OSSAA executive director David Jackson said, "What we plan to share with our member schools and with the media tomorrow are modifications we are making to our football series this year due to the impact COVID-19 has had on our regular season. Our Board of Directors granted approval to our staff to make such modifications to our activities as needed at the September 18, 2020 Special Board meeting.."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.