BOYS
6A
1. Broken Arrow
2. Edmond North
3. Putnam North
4. Westmoore
5. Choctaw
6. Moore
7. Lawton
8. Norman
9. T. Washington
10. Southmoore
5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T. Memorial
3. Tulsa Hale
4. Del City
5. Holland Hall
6. Edison
7. El Reno
8. Southeast
9. Coweta
10. Piedmont
4A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Kingfisher
3. Weatherford
4. Douglass
5. Newcastle
6. OCS
7. Victory Christian
8. Anadarko
9. Tuttle
10. Stilwell
3A
1. Metro Christian
2. Millwood
3. Prague
4. Purcell
5. Roland
6. Cl. Sequoyah
7. Marlow
8.Crooked Oak
9. Alva
10.Lindsay
2A
1. Dale
2. Preston
3. OCA
4. Hennessey
5. Oktaha
6. Ketchum
7. Hooker
8. Colcord
9. Pocola
10. Hobart
A
1. Caddo
2. Rattan
3. Vanoss
4. Okay
5. Seiling
6. Okarche
7. Texhoma
8. Riverfield
9. Allen
10.Boone-Apache
B
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Roff
3. Stringtown
4. Duke
5. Calumet
6. Kinta
7. Buffalo Valley
8. Leedey
9. Goodwell
10. Paden
GIRLS
6A
1. Edmond North
2. Edmond Memorial
3. Putnam West
4. T. Washington
5. Bixby
6. Norman
7. Choctaw
8. Midwest City
9. Jenks
10. Sand Springs
5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Carl Albert
3. Tahlequah
4. El Reno
5. Rogers
6. Holland Hall
7. Piedmont
8. Lawton Mac
9. Glenpool
10. Pryor
4A
1. Lincoln Christian
2. Tuttle
3. Bethany
4. Weatherford
5. Verdigris
6. Kingfisher
7. Anadarko
8. Harding Charter
9. Muldrow
10. Wagoner
Also:
18. Fort Gibson
3A
1. Washington
2. Bethel
3. Jones
4. Idabel
5. Kiefer
6. Luther
7. Silo
8. Kingston
9. Alva
10. Purcell
Also:
16. Eufaula
2A
1. Dale
2. Amber-Pocasset
3. Pocola
4. Preston
5. Warner
6. Merritt
7. Howe
8. Afton
9. Oktaha
10. Hobert
A
1. Seiling
2. Caddo
3. Vanoss
4. Riverside
5. Garber
6. Cyril
7. Okarche
8. Arapaho-Butler
9. Red Oak
10. Frontier
B
1. Hammon
2. Lomega
3. Pittsburg
4. Varnum
5. Whitesboro
6. Lookeba-Sickles
7. Arnett
8. Buffalo Valley
9. Calvin
10. Turner
