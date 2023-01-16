BOYS

6A

1. Broken Arrow

2. Edmond North

3. Putnam North

4. Westmoore

5. Choctaw

6. Moore

7. Lawton

8. Norman

9. T. Washington

10. Southmoore

 

5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T. Memorial

3. Tulsa Hale

4. Del City

5. Holland Hall

6. Edison

7. El Reno

8. Southeast

9. Coweta

10. Piedmont

 

4A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Kingfisher

3. Weatherford

4. Douglass

5. Newcastle

6. OCS

7. Victory Christian

8. Anadarko

9. Tuttle

10. Stilwell

 

3A

1. Metro Christian

2. Millwood

3. Prague

4. Purcell

5. Roland

6. Cl. Sequoyah

7. Marlow

8.Crooked Oak

9. Alva

10.Lindsay

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Preston

3. OCA

4. Hennessey

5. Oktaha

6. Ketchum

7. Hooker

8. Colcord

9. Pocola

10. Hobart

 

A

1. Caddo

2. Rattan

3. Vanoss

4. Okay

5. Seiling

6. Okarche

7. Texhoma

8. Riverfield

9. Allen

10.Boone-Apache

 

B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Roff

3. Stringtown

4. Duke

5. Calumet

6. Kinta

7. Buffalo Valley

8. Leedey

9. Goodwell

10. Paden

 

 

GIRLS

6A

1. Edmond North

2. Edmond Memorial

3. Putnam West

4. T. Washington

5. Bixby

6. Norman

7. Choctaw

8. Midwest City

9. Jenks

10. Sand Springs

 

5A

1. Sapulpa

2. Carl Albert

3. Tahlequah

4. El Reno

5. Rogers

6. Holland Hall

7. Piedmont

8. Lawton Mac

9. Glenpool

10. Pryor

 

4A

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Tuttle

3. Bethany

4. Weatherford

5. Verdigris

6. Kingfisher

7. Anadarko

8. Harding Charter

9. Muldrow

10. Wagoner

Also:

18. Fort Gibson

 

3A

1. Washington

2. Bethel

3. Jones

4. Idabel

5. Kiefer

6. Luther

7. Silo

8. Kingston

9. Alva

10. Purcell

Also: 

16. Eufaula

 

2A

1. Dale

2. Amber-Pocasset

3. Pocola

4. Preston

5. Warner

6. Merritt

7. Howe

8. Afton

9. Oktaha

10. Hobert

 

A

1. Seiling

2. Caddo

3. Vanoss

4. Riverside

5. Garber

6. Cyril

7. Okarche

8. Arapaho-Butler

9. Red Oak

10. Frontier

 

B

1. Hammon

2. Lomega

3. Pittsburg

4. Varnum

5. Whitesboro

6. Lookeba-Sickles

7. Arnett

8. Buffalo Valley

9. Calvin

10. Turner

