OSSAA Basketball rankings

 

Class 6A

1. Edmond Memorial

2. Edmond North

3. Del City

4. Jenks

5. Midwest City

6. PC West

7. PC North

8. Broken Arrow

9. Norman North

10. Union

 

Class 5A

1. T. Memorial

2. Carl Albert

3. MacArthur

4. Bishop Kelley

5. Shawnee

6. Sapulpa

7. Collinsville

8. Edison

9. East Central

10. Coweta

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Webster

4. Bethany

5. Holland Hall

6. Tuttle

7. T. Central

8. Ada

9. Classen SAS

10. John Marshall

Others: 

18. Hilldale

19. Fort Gibson

20. Wagoner

 

Class 3A

1. Millwood

2. Beggs

3. Adair

4. Crossings Christian

5. Star-Spencer

6. Hugo

7. Metro Christian

9. Eufaula

10. Roland

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Pawnee

3. Cashion

4. Minco

5. Hooker 

6. Okla. Union

7. Wewoka

8. Hennesy

9. Howe

10. Mangum

Others

16. Oktaha

19. Haskell

 

Class A

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Garber

3. Hydro-Eakly

4. Velma-Alma

5. Calumet

6. Arapaho-Butler

7. Stuart

8. Vanoss

9. Tahinia

10. Canute

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Lomega

4. Duke

5. Whitesboro

6. Butner

7. Tyrone

8. Red Oak

9. Earlsboro

10. Kinta

 

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Norman

2. Moore

3. T. Washingotn

4. Union

5. Choctaw

6. Edmond North

7. Bixby

8. Mustang

9. Midwest City

10.PC West

 

Class 5A

1. Piedmont

2. Tahlequah

3. Sapulpa

4. Ardmore

5. Coweta

6. Carl Albert

7. El Reno

8. Eisenhower

9. Rogers

10. MacArhtur

 

Class 4A

1. Anadarko

2. Classen SAS

3. Fort Gibson

4. Tuttle

5. Weatherford

6. Grove

7. Verdigris

8. Ada

9. Vinita

10. Victory Christian

 

Class 3A

1. Jones

2. Sequoyah

3. Millwood

4. Adair

5. Roland

6. Kellyville

7. Lincoln Christian

8. Kingston

9. Alva

10. Morris

Others: 

12. Sequoyah

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Latta

3. Silo

4. Howe

5. Amber-Pocasset

6. Hartshoren

7. Okla. Union

8. Cashion

9. Stratford

10. Sal. Central

Others

16. Warner

 

Class A

1. Hydro-Eakly

2. Vanoss

3. Cheyenne

4. Okarche

5. Seiling

6. Garber

7. Vici

8. Crowder

9. Caddo

10. Velma-Alma

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Varnum

3. Leedey

4. Hammon

5. Lookeba-Sickels

6. Whitesboro

7. Kiowa

8. Pittsburg

9. McCurtain

10. Duke

Others:

19. Webbers Falls

