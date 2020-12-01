OSSAA Basketball rankings
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial
2. Edmond North
3. Del City
4. Jenks
5. Midwest City
6. PC West
7. PC North
8. Broken Arrow
9. Norman North
10. Union
Class 5A
1. T. Memorial
2. Carl Albert
3. MacArthur
4. Bishop Kelley
5. Shawnee
6. Sapulpa
7. Collinsville
8. Edison
9. East Central
10. Coweta
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Webster
4. Bethany
5. Holland Hall
6. Tuttle
7. T. Central
8. Ada
9. Classen SAS
10. John Marshall
Others:
18. Hilldale
19. Fort Gibson
20. Wagoner
Class 3A
1. Millwood
2. Beggs
3. Adair
4. Crossings Christian
5. Star-Spencer
6. Hugo
7. Metro Christian
9. Eufaula
10. Roland
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Pawnee
3. Cashion
4. Minco
5. Hooker
6. Okla. Union
7. Wewoka
8. Hennesy
9. Howe
10. Mangum
Others
16. Oktaha
19. Haskell
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Garber
3. Hydro-Eakly
4. Velma-Alma
5. Calumet
6. Arapaho-Butler
7. Stuart
8. Vanoss
9. Tahinia
10. Canute
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Lomega
4. Duke
5. Whitesboro
6. Butner
7. Tyrone
8. Red Oak
9. Earlsboro
10. Kinta
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Norman
2. Moore
3. T. Washingotn
4. Union
5. Choctaw
6. Edmond North
7. Bixby
8. Mustang
9. Midwest City
10.PC West
Class 5A
1. Piedmont
2. Tahlequah
3. Sapulpa
4. Ardmore
5. Coweta
6. Carl Albert
7. El Reno
8. Eisenhower
9. Rogers
10. MacArhtur
Class 4A
1. Anadarko
2. Classen SAS
3. Fort Gibson
4. Tuttle
5. Weatherford
6. Grove
7. Verdigris
8. Ada
9. Vinita
10. Victory Christian
Class 3A
1. Jones
2. Sequoyah
3. Millwood
4. Adair
5. Roland
6. Kellyville
7. Lincoln Christian
8. Kingston
9. Alva
10. Morris
Others:
12. Sequoyah
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Latta
3. Silo
4. Howe
5. Amber-Pocasset
6. Hartshoren
7. Okla. Union
8. Cashion
9. Stratford
10. Sal. Central
Others
16. Warner
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly
2. Vanoss
3. Cheyenne
4. Okarche
5. Seiling
6. Garber
7. Vici
8. Crowder
9. Caddo
10. Velma-Alma
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Varnum
3. Leedey
4. Hammon
5. Lookeba-Sickels
6. Whitesboro
7. Kiowa
8. Pittsburg
9. McCurtain
10. Duke
Others:
19. Webbers Falls
