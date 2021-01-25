BOYS

Class 6A

1. Edmond Memorial

2. Edmond North

3. Del City

4. Norman North

5. PC North

6. Owasso

7. Choctaw

7. PC West

9. Bixby

10. Jenks

17. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert

2. T. Memorial

3. Lawton Mac

4. Bishop Kelley

4. Shawnee

6. Sapulpa

7. Coweta

8. Rogers

9. McGuinness

10. Glenpool

 

Class 4A

1. Kingfisher

2. Heritage Hall

3. Webster

4. Victory Christian

5. Tuttle 

6. Mount St. Mary

7. Holland HAll

8. Classen SAS

9. Ada

10. Verdigris

 

Class 3A

1. Crossings Christian

2. Hugo

3. Millwood

4. Community Christian

5. Christian Heritage

6. Beggs

7. Adair

8. Star-Spencer

9. North Rock Creek

10, Prague

12. Eufaula

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Hooker

3. Cashion

4. Pawnee

5. Oklahoma Union

6. Hennessey

7. Howe

8. Minco

9. Pawhuska

10. Nowata

17. Oktaha

 

Class A

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Arapaho-Butler

4. Garber

5. Calumet

6. Stuart

7. Caddo

8. Vanoss

9. Canute

10. Velma-Alma

 

Class B

1. Varnum

2. Roff

3. Duke

4. Lomega

5. Red Oak

6. Leedy

7. Kinta

8. Battiest 

9. Cyril

10. Earlsboro

 

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Norman

2. Edmond North

3. Union

4. Choctaw

5. Mustang

6. Bixby

7. Midwest City

8. Moore

9. Edmond Memorial

10. T. Washington

16. Muskogee

 

Class 5A

1. Sapulpa 

2. Tahlequah

3. Piedmont

4. Carl Albert

5. McGuinness

6. Lawton Mac

7. Ardmore

8. El Reno

9. Coweta

10. Rogers

 

Class 4A

1. Classen SAS

2. Anadarko

3. Tuttle

4. Weatherford

5. Fort Gibson

6. Holland Hall

7. Verdigris

8. Grove

9. Harding Charter

10. Blanchard

 

Class 3A

1. Roland

2. Jones

3. Lincoln Christian

4. Kellyville

5. Keys

6. Adair

7. Perry

8. Kingston

9. Morris

10.Alva

 

Class 2A

1. Dale

2. Howe

3. Latta

4. Amber-Pocasset

5. Silo

6. Hooker

7. Pocola

8. Hartshorne

9. Sal. Central

9. Stratford

16. Warner

 

Class A

1. Vanoss

2. Hydro-Eakly

3. Seiling

4. Cheyenne-Reydon

5. Crowder

6. Garber

7. Caddo

8. Okarche

9. Ninnekah

10. Ripley

 

Class B

1. Lomega

2. Leedey

3. Varnum

4. Lookeba-Sickles

5. Kiowa

6. Hammon

7. Duke

8. Pittsburg

9. Cyril

10. Webbers Falls

