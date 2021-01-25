BOYS
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial
2. Edmond North
3. Del City
4. Norman North
5. PC North
6. Owasso
7. Choctaw
7. PC West
9. Bixby
10. Jenks
17. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert
2. T. Memorial
3. Lawton Mac
4. Bishop Kelley
4. Shawnee
6. Sapulpa
7. Coweta
8. Rogers
9. McGuinness
10. Glenpool
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher
2. Heritage Hall
3. Webster
4. Victory Christian
5. Tuttle
6. Mount St. Mary
7. Holland HAll
8. Classen SAS
9. Ada
10. Verdigris
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian
2. Hugo
3. Millwood
4. Community Christian
5. Christian Heritage
6. Beggs
7. Adair
8. Star-Spencer
9. North Rock Creek
10, Prague
12. Eufaula
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Hooker
3. Cashion
4. Pawnee
5. Oklahoma Union
6. Hennessey
7. Howe
8. Minco
9. Pawhuska
10. Nowata
17. Oktaha
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Arapaho-Butler
4. Garber
5. Calumet
6. Stuart
7. Caddo
8. Vanoss
9. Canute
10. Velma-Alma
Class B
1. Varnum
2. Roff
3. Duke
4. Lomega
5. Red Oak
6. Leedy
7. Kinta
8. Battiest
9. Cyril
10. Earlsboro
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Norman
2. Edmond North
3. Union
4. Choctaw
5. Mustang
6. Bixby
7. Midwest City
8. Moore
9. Edmond Memorial
10. T. Washington
16. Muskogee
Class 5A
1. Sapulpa
2. Tahlequah
3. Piedmont
4. Carl Albert
5. McGuinness
6. Lawton Mac
7. Ardmore
8. El Reno
9. Coweta
10. Rogers
Class 4A
1. Classen SAS
2. Anadarko
3. Tuttle
4. Weatherford
5. Fort Gibson
6. Holland Hall
7. Verdigris
8. Grove
9. Harding Charter
10. Blanchard
Class 3A
1. Roland
2. Jones
3. Lincoln Christian
4. Kellyville
5. Keys
6. Adair
7. Perry
8. Kingston
9. Morris
10.Alva
Class 2A
1. Dale
2. Howe
3. Latta
4. Amber-Pocasset
5. Silo
6. Hooker
7. Pocola
8. Hartshorne
9. Sal. Central
9. Stratford
16. Warner
Class A
1. Vanoss
2. Hydro-Eakly
3. Seiling
4. Cheyenne-Reydon
5. Crowder
6. Garber
7. Caddo
8. Okarche
9. Ninnekah
10. Ripley
Class B
1. Lomega
2. Leedey
3. Varnum
4. Lookeba-Sickles
5. Kiowa
6. Hammon
7. Duke
8. Pittsburg
9. Cyril
10. Webbers Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.