Some changes are being made for OSSAA basketball and wrestling in terms of postseason scheduling and attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OSSAA director David Jackson said in a zoom press conference Wednesday that all events will be subject to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s last executive order that limits attendance at indoor facilities to four spectators per participant or 50 percent of the building’s capacity, which ever is lower.
Facial coverings or masks will be required and social distancing practice swill be observed including student groups. Seating will be designated to meet the capacity mandates or site-specific mandates per local school district.
Afternoon games for pre-state basketball games will be 1 and 3 p.m. and evening sessions at 6 and 8 p.m., a half-hour adjustment due to cleaning protocol. Some adjustments to that can occur if the same two teams are involved in back-to-back games and all game times are subject to change. Jackson said the cost of cleaning and other responsibilities dictated by protocols will be shared between the association and host schools.
Just as in football, teams unable to move on to the next scheduled round of play due to COVID-19 will withdraw from the tournament and their opponent will advance.
Tickets will be $7 per session up to state and $10 at state. When the facility is cleared during the two-game session those attending must retain their ticket stub or stamp to re-enter that session. NFHS will stream playoff games at cost.
Spirit squads will be limited to 10 per school for basketball, and prohibited from wrestling.
State basketball tournament games will likely be moved up earlier in the week, Jackson said, perhaps as early as Tuesday as compared to the normal Thursday starts, with more games at the main sites. He said that will be made official at some point next week.
Regional wrestling will be conducted on a single day Feb. 12-13, girls to begin at 10 a.m. and boys at 11 a.m. Ticket vouchers will be issued to participating teams.
The state wrestling tournament will be a three-day event with two sessions per day. Girls will go Feb. 25, classes 4A and 5A will go Feb. 26 and 3A and 6A Saturday Feb. 27. Dual state wrestling will be March 12-13. Typically dual state has occurred first on the schedule.
As for swimming, which was not addressed directly on Wednesday, Amy Cassell, the association's coordinator over swimming, said deck capacity and spectator capacity would be restricted by site. Those of course are also subject to the indoor sports guidelines by the governor's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.