The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is reviewing how media broadcasts of OSSAA playoff and championship events should be handled in the wake of racist remarks made during the Norman-Midwest City girls basketball game last week.
Announcer Matt Rowan made the remarks as Norman High’s girls all kneeled during the playing of the national anthem.
In a statement released Tuesday, executive director David Jackson said the association is committed to making sure Rowan or his broadcast company, OSPN, never broadcasts OSSAA events again.
Saying the OSSAA was “shocked and deeply frustrated” of the incident and that “racism and bigotry have no place in our activities,” Jackson went on to say the association is “committed to managing this process sin a responsible and sensitive manner” and that a recommendation of action would be made at the OSSAA Board of Directors meeting on March 24 in regards to the relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.
The OSSAA contracts with the NFHSNetwork, which is under the guidance of the National Federation of High Schools, who then hires announcers for events throughout the country.
“Although it is difficult to see what is in a person’s heart, we will be working to put measures in place that will help ensure that something like this will not happen again,” Jackson went on to say.
Rowan has since issued an apology for his statements, citing blood sugar issues played a part.
