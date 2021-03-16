Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.