STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State put on the full pads Tuesday, and there was one group offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was most interested in seeing how the shift in practice would effect.
Dunn, who is also the receivers coach, doesn’t think the added pads makes a difference for receivers – and obviously doesn’t for the protected quarterbacks in their “off limits” green jerseys. Instead, it’s the big men in the trenches where he expects to see some change.
“Everything happens inside the box and it gets a little more aggressive in there, No question about that,” Dunn said via Zoom conference Tuesday. “Guys aren’t trying to necessarily protect themselves like they would if we were just in helmets and shoulder pads. So (in) the trenches, it gets intense, and I can’t wait to get back in there and see what this thing looks like on tape.”
But the addition of full pads isn’t the only thing Dunn and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey are going to be keen to, watching the film on linemen in front of redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Last week, the line took a hit a month out from the expected start to the season when a pair who were projected to either start or see significant playing time entered the transfer portal for reportedly violating team policy.
With the departure of redshirt sophomores Bryce Bray, who started in 10 games last year and played in all 13, and Jacob Farrell, who appeared in two games last year and was believed to be in the two-deep heading into this season, it’s become a next man up approach for Oklahoma State.
“It’s like any position, if you lose somebody, if you lose a starter, then next guy’s got to be ready to move in — next man up,” Dunn said. “In this situation, we’ve got to have the next man step forward and go. Hopefully they’re in there and they’re getting extra time with Coach Dickey and obviously Coach (Chris) Meyers, his graduate assistant. They are two of the best in the country, so I’d be surprised if we’re not ready to fill those spots and we get rolling just like normal.”
Oklahoma State was already going to be pretty green in the two-deep in the trenches.
The Cowboys have just one returner with at least a season’s worth of starts under his belt in senior right tackle Teven Jenkins. Also returning is redshirt senior Ry Schneider, who has six career starts, and redshirt sophomore Hunter Anthony, who made four starts last season.
Also factoring into the fold is graduate transfer Josh Sills, who started two years at West Virginia. He was second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018.
Some of the top options to help fill the gaps are redshirt sophomores Hunter Woodard and Tyrese Williams, along with redshirt freshman Cole Birmingham.
“We have some young guys that are going to play for the first time, so obviously you’ll be into adjustments,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “Guys that are young aren’t going to play as good as experienced guys. So, one thing that we talk about all the time in our program is you never know when you’re chance is gonna be there.
“So, now we have a couple young guys that have a chance to step up and play. Everybody else has to make those adjustments and coaches have to make the adjustments just like the players. We just push forward and stay the course.”
