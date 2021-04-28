HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In a battle that came down to the final hole, Oklahoma State held off Oklahoma and Texas to capture its 11th Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship title and 56th conference crown overall.
The Cowboys finished with a four-round total of 1,129 (+9) at the 6,947-yard, par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club to earn the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. The Sooners placed second at 1,130 (+10) and the Longhorns were third with an 1,131 (+11) after the three squads entered the final round in a first-place tie.
The two strokes separating the top three teams is the fewest in Big 12 championship play.
Cole Hammer claimed medalist honors, UT’s seventh in Big 12 championship history and 40th overall. With a three-way tie also existing in the individual race entering the day, the senior fired a three-under par 67 to finish with a four-round total of 276 (-4). OU’s Quade Cummins and OSU’s Bo Jin were one stroke back to tie for second at 277 (-5). Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg also finished the tournament under-par to place fourth with a 279 (-1).
The Cowboys’ Austin Eckroat recorded a 65 in the final 18 holes to tie Hammer’s third round score for the low of the Championship. He moved up three spots to place fifth at 282 (+2).
Aman Gupta and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra finished at 9-over 289, putting the two Cowboys in a tie for 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.