SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Led by Lianna Bailey and Maja Stark, the Oklahoma State women’s golf team carded a 1-over 289 to lift the Cowgirls into sixth place after 36 holes at the NCAA Championships.
The 289 is the sixth lowest round ever by an OSU team at the NCAA Championships, and only three Cowgirls have ever carded better round at this event than the 3-under 69s registered by Bailey and Stark. The Cowgirl pair posted four birdies each to move up the leaderboard into ties for 5th and 34th place, respectively.
Following Sunday’s round, the low 12 teams will advance to Monday, where an individual national champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will move on to the match-play rounds.
Stanford carded a 10-under 278 to take the top spot on the leaderboard, and Cardinal Rachel Heck strengthened her individual lead with a 5-under 67. The freshman is 8-under for the tournament, and leads the field by five strokes.
Cowgirls Rina Tatematsu and Maddison Hinson Tolchard wrapped up Saturday’s round at 5-over and 6-over and are tied for 53rd and 62nd, respectively. Isabella Fierro shot 7-over 79 on the day to move her to 10-over 154 and into a tie for 96th.
The Cowgirls will tee off Sunday’s round at 8:30 a.m. CT (6:30 a.m. MT), and live scoring can be found at GolfStat.com
Teams
1. Stanford (-7) 291-278 – 569
2. Duke (-3) 292-281 – 573
3. Texas (+1) 289-288 – 577
…
6. Oklahoma State (+10) 297-289 - 586
Individuals
1. Rachel Heck, Stanford (-8) 69-67 – 136
T2. Gina Kim, Duke (-3) 74-67 – 141
T2. Lauren Hartlage, Individual (-3) 73-68 - 141
Oklahoma State
T5. Lianna Bailey (-1) 74-69 – 143
T34. Maja Stark (+3) 78-69 – 147
T53. Rina Tatematsu (+5) 76-73 – 149
T61. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (+6) 72-78 – 150
T96. Isabella Fierro (+3) 75-79 - 154
