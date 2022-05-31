Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team saw its run at the NCAA Championship come to an end with a 3-2 loss to Texas on Tuesday morning in the quarterfinal round of match play at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Competing in the match play bracket for the ninth time, OSU fell to 6-3 all time in the quarterfinal round. Additionally, the Cowboys have competed at the event in 74 of a possible 75 seasons and have now finished in the top five on 57 occasions.
In the opening match, Parker Coody got Texas on the board, taking down Bo Jin, 3 and 2. Starting on the back nine, Jin won the second hole of the match before Coody tied it two holes later and grabbed a lead he would not surrender at the 16th.
Cole Hammer added the second point of the match for the Longhorns with a 3-and-2 victory of his own over Aman Gupta in the anchor match. Like Jin, Gupta grabbed an early 1-up lead before Hammer won three of four holes down the stretch on the opening nine. Gupta would get within one with seven holes remaining before Hammer extended his lead with wins over the next two holes.
Brian Stark got OSU on the board with a 2-up victory over Travis Vick in the second match out. Vick won the first before Stark answered at the second and won the 14th and 15th to turn with a 2-up lead. Vick cut the margin in half with a win at the second hole and tied the match at the sixth before Stark closed it out with wins over two of the final three holes.
In a battle of two of the nation’s premier players, Eugenio Chacarra took down Pierceson Coody, 1 up, to pull the Cowboys even. Chacarra, who was named a first-team All-American earlier in the day, never trailed in the contest and grabbed his first lead on the match’s second hole. He would make the turn with a 3-up advantage.
The outcome came down to the final hole of the matchup between sophomore Jonas Baumgartner and Mason Nome. After losing the first, Baumgartner tied the match on two separate occasions on the outward nine before Nome would build a 2-up lead at the halfway point. The advantage would grow to 4-up before Baumgartner would battle back with three consecutive wins to get within one with two to play. Both players birdied the par-3 eighth before Nome closed out the match with a birdie at the ninth for a 2-up victory.
Arizona State 3, OU 2
The second-seeded Sooners got points from Logan McAllister and Drew Goodman. Four of the five matches combined for 11 lead changes as the two collegiate powerhouses traded blows under the desert sun.
Arizona State put the first point on the board early when Preston Summerhays knocked off Chris Gotterup, 7&5. When Gotterup’s match closed, OU led two matches and was tied in another.
OU’s Patrick Welch went toe-to-toe with Mason Andersen in a match that had four lead changes. Welch took an early lead on No. 4 before Andersen won two of the next three holes to tie it up and then take the lead on the seventh hole.
Welch tied it on No. 8 and reclaimed the lead on No. 10 before Andersen took the lead on No. 12. The Sooner would move things back to all square on the 13th, but a wayward tee shot on 18 paired with a long birdie putt from Andersen on the final hole downed Welch via 1-up result.
OU got its first point of the morning when McAllister downed David Puig 3&2 in the highest-ranked match of the morning. McAllister took the lead over Puig on the ninth hole and never looked back. Wins on the 10th and 13th gave the Sooner an advantage that he wouldn’t surrender.
In a battle of two of the top freshmen in the country, Goodman tied the team match up at two apiece when he held off a late charge from Arizona State’s top-ranked striker Jose Luis Ballestar.
Goodman took the early lead on No. 3 and grew his advantage to 4-up thru six, but the Sun Devil charged back. Goodman held just a 1-up lead thru 14 and would fight off Ballestar’s charge for the remainder of the round. Finally, a par on the 18th hole secured a 2-up win for the freshman.
The pivotal match of the morning came in the anchor spot where Stephen Campbell Jr. matched up with senior Cameron Sisk. Trailing by one hole thru 15, Campbell Jr. buried a long birdie putt on the 16th to get the anchor match back to all square. Sisk secured a par on the 17th, and Campbell Jr. barely missed his par putt, giving the hole and 1-up lead back to the Sun Devil.
But Campbell sunk an 8-foot par putt on 18, Sisk missed his par, and Campbell Jr. extended the match to a 19th hole. On the playoff 10th hole, both tee shots found the fairway, followed by both golfers making the green in regulation. Sisk sunk a long birdie putt to put pressure on the Sooner, and Campbell Jr., just missed the putt.
