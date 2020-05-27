According to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Oklahoma State quarterback Brendan Costello plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Costello redshirted last year in his first year in Stillwater. He had received offers out of high school from Air Force, Army and Georgia, according to 247Sports.
The departure of Costello would bring Oklahoma State to four quarterbacks on roster, with redshirt sophomore Shaun Taylor and redshirt freshman Peyton Thompson likely projected behind sophomore Spender Sanders and freshman Shane Illingworth.
