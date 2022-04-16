MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Oklahoma State dropped a 5-2 contest to 24th-ranked West Virginia Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The loss evened the series and sets up a Sunday rubber game, which is set for a 12 p.m. (CST) first pitch.
Third-ranked OSU is now 25-10 overall on the season and fell back into second place in the Big 12 standings at 8-3 in league play. The Mountaineers are back atop the conference at 6-2 and are 22-11 overall.
Victor Mederos took the loss on the mound as he fell to 3-2 on the season. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits in four innings of work; he struck out three and walked one.
Offensively, the Cowboys managed just five hits, with Jake Thompson and David Mendham driving in the OSU runs.
WVU took the game's initial lead in the second on Nathan Blasick's first home run of the season, a solo shot to center field.
The Mountaineers would extend that advantage with another long ball in the third, this one a two-run shot off the bat of McGwire Holbrook to make the score 3-0.
OSU got on the scoreboard with a two-out rally in the fourth. After a walk to Griffin Doersching, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single by Mendham to cut the Pokes' deficit to 3-1. The Cowboys would eventually load the bases, but a groundout ended the rally.
In the fifth, OSU cut into the Mountaineers lead again. Caeden Trenkle was hit by a pitch, and Hueston Morrill delivered a ground-rule double into the left-center field gap, a hit that would have plated a run and likely resulted in a triple had it not cleared the wall. With two runners in scoring position, Thompson collected an RBI on a fielder's choice to make the score 3-2, but the Cowboys did not manage to score again in the inning.
The home team plated its fourth run in the fifth and extended its lead to 5-2 on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Softball
TILLWATER – Consistent offense helped the No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team sweep the Kansas Jayhawks in a 10-2 run-rule victory Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 34-7 and 11-1 in the Big 12, while the Jayhawks fell to 14-25 and 2-10, respectively.
The Big 12 sweep marks the third of the season for Oklahoma State.
OSU's leadoff batters got hits in four of the five innings, which helped the team score in every frame after the first. Nine out of 10 OSU batters logged a hit in the contest, while six tallied at least one RBI.
"I think you're starting to see more doubles," head coach Kenny Gajewski said. "You're starting to see more balls that are hit hard, I mean really hard. That's one of the things we talked about."
Miranda Elish improved to 12-4 in her second complete game of the series. She allowed two runs on two hits. At the plate, Elish went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.
After going down, 2-0, in the first inning, Sydney Pennington drove in the first two runs for the Cowgirls in the second inning with a home run to center field, her ninth of the season, tying Chyenne Factor for the club lead.
An inning later, Factor took the home run lead back with her 10th homer of the season, a solo shot to right field.
In the fourth, Karli Petty came around to score on an RBI groundout from Factor.
OSU scored six runs in the fifth inning starting with a Morgyn Wynne RBI single. Brianna Evans reached on an error by the first baseman, while another run came around to score. Chelsea Alexander showed off her speed, scoring on a passed ball.
Katelynn Carwile, the team's doubles leader, doubled home the eighth run for the Cowgirls. Elish walked it off for OSU with a two-RBI single, enforcing the run rule.
The Cowgirls play at Tulsa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. before taking on Texas in the final home series starting Friday.
