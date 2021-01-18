One week made a difference for Oklahoma State junior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Just seven days after declaring for the NFL Draft, the College Station, Texas, native reversed course and tweeted a message that he would be returning to the Cowboy program for the 2021 season.
“Upon further consideration, I feel as though it is best that I withdraw my name from this year’s NFL draft pool,” Harvell-Peel tweeted. “That said, I’d like to announce I will be returning in 2021 for my senior year at Oklahoma State University.”
The significance of his change of heart is the date he reversed course. Monday was the last date college football underclassmen could declare for the NFL Draft, so if he withdrew or never submitted the paperwork, he is officially returning for at least one more year of college football.
Several websites had him listed as mid-round prospect, with the most notable source being CBS Sports, which ranked him as the 139th overall prospect – which would slot him into the fifth round – as the 10th-best safety had he stayed in the draft pool.
Harvell-Peel had dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season, which kept him out of playing in one game. He had also sustained an injury late in the 2019 season that prevented him from playing in that bowl game.
In his first season as the full-time starter in the secondary, he totaled 71 tackles, one sack and two fumbles forced and two recovered.
But it was his performance in the passing game that led to him being a first team All-Big 12 selection by coaches and the Associated Press. He had five interceptions – including back-to-back two-interception games against TCU and Kansas – and set a program record with six pass breakups the week before that stretch, against Iowa State.
This past season, Harvell-Peel finished fourth on the team with 44 tackles – three for a loss, one of which was a sack – and tied fellow safety Tre Sterling with a team-high two interceptions. They both had four pass breakups each.
Sterling had also announced his intent to return next season, meaning Oklahoma State’s top two starting safeties will be back in the defensive backfield.
Last week, Oklahoma State’s secondary had already received good news with former Missouri grad transfer Christian Holmes announcing he was taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all fall athletes due to the pandemic.
“These last two months I have been outweighing all my options and have thought hard about the many great scenarios I have been dealt,” Holmes’ tweet read. “I am blessed to have another opportunity to prove myself. With more opportunities come more blessings, and I have decided I have unfinished business in college football! I will be coming back for one more season in 2021.”
Holmes served as a backup cornerback for much of the season, until getting to start in the final two games of the year due to an injury to Rodarius Williams – who has since elected to enter the NFL Draft. Playing in all 11 games, but with limited snaps, Holmes finished with 24 tackles – three for a loss – but finished tied for second on the team (behind Williams) with six pass breakups.
