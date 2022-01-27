IRVING, Texas — Texas was voted the unanimous preseason favorite by league head coaches in the 2022 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll, earning the top spot in the poll for the ninth time overall and for the first time since 2010. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.
Coming off a Big 12 Championship and a College World Series appearance in 2021, the Longhorns received eight first place votes for a total of 64 points. Oklahoma State followed in second with 52 points and one first place vote while Texas Tech, the preseason favorites during the last four years, sits in 3rd with 49 points. TCU, who shared the regular season title with Texas, takes fourth one point behind the Red Raiders at 48. Baylor rounds out the top five with 33 points.
Oklahoma (25), Kansas State (23), West Virginia (20) and Kansas (10) wrap up the ledger.
All Big 12 squads will be in action to kick-off the season on Feb. 18.
