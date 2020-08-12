STILLWATER - Oklahoma State is committed to creating a safe environment for its fans, students and campus community and has implemented several new safety measures in and around Boone Pickens Stadium for the 2020 season.
Mobile ticketing and parking
No tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics.
Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to their mobile device prior to arriving to Boone Pickens Stadium through their Account Manager.
If a printed option is preferred, then fans can print their tickets and parking pass from home, also through Account Manager.
For more, visit am.ticketmaster.com/okstate.
Additional spacing between seats
Adequate space is allotted between groups.
Mask requirement
Both Oklahoma State University and the city of Stillwater have ordinances in place for people to wear face coverings in public spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. This applies to Boone Pickens Stadium, as well.
Acceptable face coverings include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
No tailgating
Tailgating is prohibited on the campus of Oklahoma State University.
POSSE Parking
Lots open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.
Clear bag policy
Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.
Approved For Entry
Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12" x 12"
Clear one-gallon storage bags.
A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. The largest permissible size is 4.5" x 6.5"
Permitted with Inspection
Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry.
Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.
Hand sanitizers
Several new hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the stadium for fan use.
Concession stands
Plexiglas has been added to concession stands and to portable points of sale throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.
Common Areas
The cool zone area on the plaza level in the west end zone – a popular area for fans on game day – is closed in order to discourage large gatherings.
