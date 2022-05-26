Kickoff times for Oklahoma State's first three games of the 2022 football season were announced Thursday, as all three non-conference matchups will be night games at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Thursday-night season opener against Central Michigan will start at 6 p.m. on September 1 and be broadcast on FS1. The Cowboys are 11-0 in Thursday games during Mike Gundy's tenure as head coach, including an 8-0 record in regular season games.
OSU's next game will kick off September 10 at 6:30 p.m. as the Cowboys face Arizona State for the first time since 1993. The matchup will be televised on ESPN2 and marks the Sun Devils' second ever trip to Stillwater. It will also be part of the annual Cowboy Football Reunion, and OSU's 2002 Houston Bowl championship team will be honored as the team of special recognition at the game.
The final non-conference matchup is against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and will start at 6 p.m. CT on September 17. It will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and it marks the first time that Oklahoma State has faced the Golden Lions on the gridiron.
In addition to those kickoff times, it was also announced that OSU's matchup against West Virginia on November 26 will be shown on a to-be-determined ESPN linear platform. Kickoff time and network information will be determined with the 12-day or 6-day selection process to be used throughout the season.
