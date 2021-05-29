OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jake Thompson drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat top-seeded Texas 5-4 on Saturday to secure a trip to the Big 12 Tournament championship game.
The Cowboys (35-16-1) will face the winner between second-seeded TCU and No. 7-seed Kansas State in Sunday's finale. Oklahoma State has won all three of its games in the tournament and currently are on a five game winning streak.
Thompson broke a 2-2 with a single to right field with runners at second and third base in the top of the fifth. Texas (42-15) tied it at 4 in its half of the fifth when Dylan Campbell scored on a throwing error and Mike Antico scored on a fielder's choice.
Oklahoma State now has advanced to the tourney final five times under coach Josh Holliday including; 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The Cowboys won Big 12 championship titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019.
TCU 17, K-State 7
Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys each tallied three hits and No. 2-seed TCU fought off pesky seventh-seeded Kansas State 17-7 on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs (39-17) advance to play fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Kansas State (34-23) beat TCU 5-2 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game.
TCU built a 7-1 lead after the first inning and had to fight to hold on. The Wildcats narrowed the deficit to 8-3 after the fourth and 10-7 after seventh.
But TCU brought the curtain down on Kansas State with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-run advantage to end the game.
Terrence Spurlin finished with three RBI for the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.