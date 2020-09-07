The University of Tulsa’s season opener against Oklahoma State has been postponed one week and will now be played on Sept. 19 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
The game was originally scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 12.
In attempting to deal with COVID-19 protocols effectively, the Tulsa football team has been limited in practice sessions since the beginning of preseason camp on August 7. Tulsa had a nine-day pause due to multiple positive tests and was limited to seven practices in the 17 days of preseason camp.
“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions. Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics.
“An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I’m appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision.”
Kickoff and network television details are pending. Despite the postponement, OSU said things will stay the same for ticket holders.
