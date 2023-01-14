STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its winning streak to three in a row after knocking off TCU, 80-70 inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls improved to 13-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, while TCU dipped to 6-10 and 0-5.
Offensively, OSU did its damage from beyond the arc, matching the school's single-game mark with 14 made 3-pointers. The Cowgirls hit 50 percent of their attempts on the day. The total matched the previous mark set on Dec. 22, 2011 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Cowgirls hit 55 percent from the floor in the first quarter, but eight OSU turnovers allowed TCU to stay within striking distance. The Cowgirls held a 16-8 lead through the first 10 minutes.
In the second, OSU took its first double-digit lead of the contest three minutes into the period at 23-12. However, the Horned Frogs would cut the margin to three before OSU would ultimately push the margin back to 37-29 at the break courtesy of a trey from Naomie Alnatas with 36 seconds left.
The lead would swell to as many as 18 in the third quarter before TCU once again chipped away and got within nine at 56-47 with less than a minute remaining.
The Cowgirls opened the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers from Alnatas and Lior Garzon and Alnatas hit two more threes to push the margin to 20 on both occasion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.