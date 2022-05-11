Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard claimed the individual regional championship while the Cowgirls finished in a tie for third and punched their ticket to the NCAA Championship Tournament in Arizona after the third and final day of the Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.
Hinson-Tolchard turned in an impressive front nine that included three birdies and no bogeys to go along with a back nine in which she pared the final seven holes to finish with a 3-under 69 on the day and 4-under on the tournament. She became the first Oklahoma State women’s golfer to win a regional tournament since Pernilla Lindberg did it in 2007 in St. George Utah.
The Cowgirls as a team were one of only two schools in the field to shoot under par on Wednesday at 1-under. The team finished 17-over for the tournament, leaving them tied with fourth-seeded Auburn for third. No. 2-seeded Arizona State finished two shots better than OSU for second and third-seeded Baylor shot 1-over on its way to a convincing regional title.
Lianna Bailey had an excellent final round for Oklahoma State, managing to eagle the 18th and card a 1-under 71. She finished the tournament 12-over in total while tying for best in the field in par-five scoring at 8-under and tying for third in birdies with 10.
Rina Tatematsu finished at 5-over on the day and 9-over for the tournament. Tatematsu finished in a tie for 24th on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 74, 74 and 77.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s women’s golf season ended in the Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday with a ninth-place finish. Oregon, Texas, Georgia and TCU move on to the NCAA Championship in Arizona.
Oregon’s Briana Chcaon led from start to finish individually, winning by four strokes with her 9-under 207 for 54 holes. She shot a 73 on Wednesday.
Hannah Screen, who led the Sooners over the three-day tournament, tied for eighth (1-over, 217) and missed the second individual spot to advance to the NCAA Championship by one stroke. Florida’s Marina Escobar Domingo (3-under, 213) and Sam Houston’s Viera Permata Rosada (E, 216) earned the two individual spots.
