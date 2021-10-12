Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.