ARLINGTON, Texas—Oklahoma State will be part of a unique wrestling doubleheader featuring top teams in both NCAA and international competition at Globe Life Field on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Details of Bout at the Ballpark which will include dual matches between OSU and the University of Iowa and senior national teams from the United States and Iran were announced today by REV Entertainment, which will host and operate the event.
Tickets for Bout at the Ballpark will go on sale Thursday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at texasrangers.com/wrestling.
Bout at the Ballpark will be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the event.
