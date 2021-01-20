Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy heads a group of six inductees for the 2021 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Gundy is joined by Gene Stephenson, Stacey Dales, Roy Clymer, Dan Hays and Robert Kalsu. A date for the ceremony has not yet been set.
One of only eight active coaches with more than 100 wins at his current school, Gundy has spent more than half of his life either quarterbacking or coaching at Oklahoma State and is the head coach presiding over the era of greatest sustained success in the history of the program.
When he took over as head coach in 2005, the OSU football program had an all-time record of 473-492-47 (.491). With Gundy at the helm, OSU is 129-64-0 (.668). OSU had 16 bowl appearances in its 104-year history prior to Gundy, but with him as head coach, the Cowboys have made 14 bowl appearances in 15 years and OSU’s current streak of 14 straight bowl games is the best in the history of the program.
Dales, a standout at Oklahoma, scored 1,920 career points, played 132 games, and received the titles of the 2001 and 2002 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and two time first team All-American. Additionally, Dales is the Big 12’s all-time career assist leader.
After her time at OU, in the 2002 WNBA Draft, Dales was drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Mystics. Now, she is a reporter for NFL Network and did basketball play-by-play for Fox Sports last season.
Clymer was a 14-year NFL back judge who called playoff games every year but his first. He also was a long-time NCAA basketball referee who officiated the 1978 Duke-Kentucky championship game.
With 724 wins in his collegiate coaching career, Hays wrapped up his tenure as Oklahoma Christian University’s head coach in February 2016 after 33 seasons. With a 653-402 record at OC, Hays recorded more wins than any coach in school history. His overall college coaching record of 724-470 – which includes five seasons at Northwestern Oklahoma State – puts him at No. 1 for the most wins recorded by a men’s basketball coach at a four-year Oklahoma college
Kalsu was a high school football standout at Del City who played at Oklahoma, where he was an All-American offensive tackle in 1967. An annual award at OU was named in his honor to the Sooner who displays the best character and leadership ability. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1968, he played one year then decided to honor his ROTC obligation by accepting his commission and deployment to Vietnam. An an Army first lieutenant, he was killed in action in July 1970 during a mortar attack.
Stephenson, a native of Guthrie, had more wins during his 36-year tenure at Wichita State than any other Division I program and his record of 1,837-675-3 leaves him with the second-most victories among major college coaches. He made 20 conference championships and 28 appearances in the NCAA tournament, winning the 1989 title over Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.