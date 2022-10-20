NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma and San Diego State University announced Thursday a three-game football series for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons.
The Sooners will host the Aztecs at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 6, 2031. The teams will play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 1, 2029.
“Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. “We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future.
“We're excited about this three-game series with a highly successful San Diego State program, and it gives us a chance to get back to the West Coast for a game. Thanks to Athletics Director John David Wicker in working with us to finalize these matchups.”
Oklahoma and San Diego State have met twice previously in football, with the Sooners winning 38-22 in Norman in the 1995 season and the Aztecs taking a 51-31 contest in San Diego in 1996.
SDSU posted a 12-2 record last year, played in the Mountain West Championship game and beat No. 24 UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. It has won at least 10 games in five of the past seven seasons and has participated in a bowl game in 11 of the past 12 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.