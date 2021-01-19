NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday the hiring of former Sooner and NFL tight end Joe Jon Finley as associate head coach for offense. Finley will coach tight ends and H-backs and will play a key role in overseeing elements of the Sooners' special teams.
A 2008 OU graduate, Finley returns to Norman after coaching at Mississippi, Texas A&M and Missouri the previous five seasons. He replaces Shane Beamer, who was named head coach at South Carolina in December.
"We're excited to welcome Joe Jon and his family back to Norman," said Riley. "He obviously had a great playing career and has established himself as one of the top tight end coaches in the country. He's had great experience working for several tremendous programs and I know he's going to bring a lot to ours. We're thrilled to welcome him back and can't wait for him to get started."
Finley served as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2020, helping the Rebels to one of the best offensive seasons in program history. Ole Miss ranked No. 3 nationally in total offense (555.5 ypg), No. 5 in passing efficiency rating (178.7), No. 7 in passing offense (344.9 ypg), No. 10 in yards per play (7.0), No. 14 in scoring offense (39.2 ppg) and No. 26 in rushing offense (210.6 ypg).
