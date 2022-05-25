Peyton Graham’s grand slam in the second sparked Oklahoma to a big early lead but the Sooners survived three runs in the ninth by West Virginia to win 6-4 and advance in the Big 12 Tournament late Wednesday.
John Spikerman’s single produced another second-inning run. Tanner Treadaway’s single to right center gave OU a 6-0 lead.
Carter Campbell, OU’s second pitcher of the game, got the win, throwing the fourth and fifth innings, allowing three hits and no runs.
OU will will play Texas Tech tonight.
