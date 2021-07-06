University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program.
Norman Police Department public information officer Sarah Jensen said NPD investigators have determined that Henderson is the third party involved in an alleged armed robbery on April 15 at the Crimson Park Apartments that resulted in the arrest of OU football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan. An arrest warrant for Henderson was issued Tuesday.
Bridges and McGowan were previously removed from the program.
Henderson, out of Irving, Texas, was coming off of a freshman season where he rushed for 81 yards on nine carries and caught 12 passes for 168 yards. He scored two touchdowns as well. He appeared set to move into a more expanded role this spring.
