NORMAN — Oklahoma and Army are supposed to play each other near the Hudson River, in a rematch of their 2018 classic at Owen Field.
OU’s football game at West Point in September has generated “three times” the number of inquiries than visiting tickets available, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said, with one caveat.
“People are wondering if that game is going to happen,” he added.
The biggest topic in college sports is also its most uncertain. When and how will the next college football season be played?
No one really knows.
Castiglione and college football’s decision makers — he meets at least one a week with Big 12 athletic directors on the topic — are trying to envision that scenario amid the coronavirus pandemic, striking a balance between planning and listening to health and government officials.
Predicting what a viable season would look like is a challenge, Castiglione admitted Thursday, but it has spawned an open-ended list of ideas for NCAA leaders to act on once games can be played without compromising public health.
“We’re looking at all kinds of models,” Castiglione said, “between a full season starting on time, to slightly altering the start of the season — whether that means moving it up a couple weeks, back a couple weeks — generally speaking, whether that means a shortened season, whether that means moving the entire season or portion of a season to the spring.
“We’re looking at any and all kinds of models to be able to adapt one of them depending on what the medical experts tell us.”
The most common question sports fans ask is when season openers would take place.
“We can’t talk about seasons until we start talking about when we’ll be able to welcome student-athletes back on campus for any kind of preparation,” Castiglione said.
OU’s summer classes will be offered online exclusively, due to the pandemic. The final day of the summer session is July 30.
University leaders aren’t sure what medical advice they’ll be getting in late summer, or what government limitations might be in place to limit large gatherings — not only fans, but the traveling groups of staff, players and coaches that accompany college football teams.
Getting school and conference leaders to agree on a safe, workable model for games will be the first challenge, Castiglione said.
Finding a one-size-fits-all solution won’t be easy.
The state of New York, site of the OU vs. Army matchup, is dealing with a vastly different environment than other areas of the United States, with a leading 157,073 cases of coronavirus by Friday’s end, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Next is New Jersey, with 51,027 cases.
West Virginia, a fellow Big 12 conference of OU, has 523 cases, one of the lowest figures in the nation.
At a closer glance, New York’s Orange County, where West Point is located, has the eighth-highest number of cases per county resident in the United States, according to state health department figures compiled by the New York Times.
The University of Michigan, which drew the nation’s highest average college football attendance in 2018, according to the National Football Foundation, also sits near a COVID-19 hot spot, next door to Wayne County, which has the 32nd-highest number of cases per county resident, according to the New York Times.
“We all know stadiums and arenas weren’t built for social distancing,” Castiglione said. “In a completely different conversation, we’re trying to figure out what that could mean if we’re able to have games. If we will have moved past the point where social distancing is required? At least to the extent we know it right now? I don’t have an answer for that. If so, what does the new normal look like?”
Football’s important role funding college athletics, and the wider economic net it casts beyond that, has administrators taking early steps for the next season, whenever that may be.
OU has installed hand sanitizers at its athletic facilities as a proactive measure, Castiglione said, and preliminary conversations are underway with Levy Restaurants, the school’s primary food vendor at sporting events. Levy is in the same talks with some 18 different professional stadiums it serves food in each fall.
“I’ve been in touch with national apparel manufacturers . . . (so that) fans would know what they have available,” Castiglione said. “You may start to see some of them pop up in social media or other places: masks, gloves, hats, scarves, bandanas.”
Whether or not fans will be ready to attend games anytime soon is another question. A 72% majority of Americans would not attend sporting events without a coronavirus vaccine in place, according to a poll of 762 people conducted by Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business.
For now, all Castiglione and others like him can do is discuss, plan and prepare, with health and safety as a guide.
“We’re letting all of the creativity flow the best we can, and organize it in such a fashion that the more likely possibilities can be addressed,” Castiglione said, speaking on OU’s efforts. “It can flow a lot of different directions. There are a lot of hypothetical equations there and a lot of ideas that may or may not come to fruition, but we’re throwing them all out there so we can have the best practices when necessary. Hopefully, we’re not having do something too drastic, but we’ll adjust as the medical experts say we can.”
