BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kendall Pettis had two RBI singles, Jake Bennett struck out eight in seven innings and Oklahoma held off Virginia Tech 5-4 on Friday in the Blacksburg Super Regional.
The best-of-three series continues today with Oklahoma (41-21) seeking its 11th College World Series appearance, and first since 2010.
Bennett won his ninth game of the season and Trevin Michael picked up his 10th save. Michael struck out the side in the eighth and made it four straight strikeouts in the ninth before getting some help on the final out when John Spikerman made a diving catch in right.
Brett Squires hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth and later scored from first on Pettis’ single to give Oklahoma 5-0 lead.
Carson Jones and Jack Hurley each hit a two-run homer in back-to-back innings to get Virginia Tech (44-13) within 5-4 in the seventh.
Virginia Tech starter Griffin Green (7-2) hit the first two batters of the second inning and was pulled before Oklahoma scored two runs for a 3-0 lead. Reliever Henry Weycker went a career-long 4 2/3 innings to keep the Hokies in it.“Our offense took over, let [Bennett] settle in and make one quality pitch at a time,” said head coach Skip Johnson.
Oklahoma was able to match the weather back home and came out hot, scoring three runs in the first two innings off singles from Blake Robertson and Pettis — who collected a combined three RBIs in the game. The team added a pair of additional runs in the top of the sixth inning with Brett Squires and Pettis singles to expand their lead 5-0.
Outside of that, Oklahoma didn’t do much in cashing in their 12 hits and two walks as the offense dried up after the first two innings. Peyton Graham and the bottom three hitters — Jackson Nicklaus, Squires and Pettis — each led the way with two hits.
It looked like Bennett had the game under cruise control entering the bottom of the sixth inning with a five-run lead, until an error from Roberston allowed Cade Hunter to get on first base. Two batters later, a Carson Jones homer cut Oklahoma’s lead to just three runs.
That lead was cut to just two runs an inning later off of a Jack Hurley two-run home run.
Bennett didn’t give up any additional damage and left in the seventh inning. He cleared the way for closer Trevin Michael to come in and shut down the last two.
Michael was able to calm things down as he struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning — he closed the bottom of the ninth inning in just 10 pitches.
While winning Game 1 was exciting and puts Oklahoma just one more win away from being one of the remaining eight teams left in the country, Pettis said the team isn’t looking too far into the future and will continue to stay in the moment.
“We’re not really trying to focus on Omaha. We’re just focused on tomorrow,” said Pettis.
Clemente Almanza writes for the Norman Transcript.
