Fresh off Saturday’s 10-2 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 softball championship game, nine-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma was selected as No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship and will host the NCAA Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field beginning Friday.
Oklahoma has been a national seed for each of the past 14 seasons and will host a regional for the 10th year in a row. This is the third time in program history that the Sooners have been the top-seeded team, also earning the No. 1 spot in 2013 and 2019.
Oklahoma State will also host a regional, the ninth time overall and the second consecutive. OSU made the College World Series in 2019 after winning its regional that year. There was no season in 2020.
The Sooners are one of five Big 12 teams in the draw. Oklahoma State and Texas, the Nos. 5 and 12 overall seeds, are both hosts, while Baylor was sent to Gainesville, Florida, and Iowa State to Columbia, Missouri.
The games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
NORMAN REGIONAL
Friday’s Games
Game 1: Wichita State (39-11-1) vs. Texas A&M (31-21), 5 p.m.
Game 2: Oklahoma (45-2) vs. Morgan State (24-15), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2
Game 4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2
Game 5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3
Sunday
Game 6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5
Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)
STILLWATER REGIONAL
Friday’s Games
Game 1 – Oklahoma State vs. Campbell, 1 p.m.
Game 2 – Mississippi State vs. Boston U, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2
Game 4 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2
Game 5 – Winner G4 vs. Loser G3
Sunday
Game 6 – Winner G3 vs. Winner G5
Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)
