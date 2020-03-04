FORT WORTH – The Oklahoma women’s basketball team fell TCU 96-71 Wednesday in the final road contest of the regular season.
With the loss, OU moves to 12-17 on the year and 5-12 against the league. TCU improves to 21-7 and 12-5 in Big 12 play.
TCU’s Lauren Heard led all scorers with 23 points as the Horned Frogs shot 53.8 percent (35-of-65). OU shot 39.7 percent(25-of-63) on the night.
Taylor Robertson led the Sooners in scoring with 18 points and 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. With her four 3s, Robertson extended her Big 12 single-season 3-pointers record to 127 on the year.
Fort Worth native Madi Williams scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Gabby Gregory and Ana Llanusa chipped in eight points apiece and Gregory pulled down nine boards.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw OU on top 25-23 after one. TCU opened up the scoring in the second and led by as many as 37 in the remainder of the game. The Sooners closed the contest on a 7-0 run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.