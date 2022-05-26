Television and/or kickoff information for five of Oklahoma's 2022 football games was announced Thursday, including a date change for the contest at Iowa State.
OU's Sept. 3 season opener vs. UTEP in Norman — the first game of the Brent Venables era — will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by FOX, while the Sept. 10 home contest against Kent State will start at 6 p.m. and air on SoonerVision on ESPN+.
Oklahoma's third non-conference game, a Sept. 17 tilt at Nebraska, will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by FOX. It will be the Sooners' first game in Lincoln since 2009.
The annual Red River Showdown between OU and Texas, to be played Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, will air on ABC. A kickoff time is not expected to be announced until late September.
Additionally, the Sooners' road game at Iowa State, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 29. That contest will be televised by either FOX or FS1, with kickoff time to be determined.
