Oklahoma was dominated on long-range shooting Wednesday in a 99-77 loss to unbeaten Xavier in a Big 12-Big East battle at Cincinnati.
Xavier (7-0), led by Zach Freemantle with 28 points and had three with 20 or more, shot 57.1 percent from the field and 59.4 from 3-point range, going 19-of-32. OU was 30 percent (6-of-20) from beyond the arc and was 48.3 (29-of-60) overall.
Brady Manek had 17 points to lead the Sooners, now 2-1 overall. Austin Reaves had 13, De’Vion Harmon had 11, Alondes Williams and Victor Iwuakor 10.
OU returns home Saturday to play Florida A&M.
