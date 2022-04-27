TRINITY, Texas — In a roller coaster of a final round, top-ranked Oklahoma erased a four-shot deficit over the last four holes to knock off three other top-10 teams and win the  Big 12 Conference men’s golf crown Wednesday.

Late birdies down the stretch from Logan McAllister and freshman Drew Goodman proved pivotal as the Sooners (-14, 850) played the last four holes 3-over, but the Longhorns finished their final four holes 8-over and No. 2 Oklahoma State closed 2-over to deliver the title to Oklahoma.

Texas Tech’s Ludvid Aberg was medalist at 8-under 208. Chris Gotterup, the redshirt senior transfer from Rutgers, was second at 6-under 210.

 After earning a runner-up finish as a freshman last season, Bo Jin once again led the Cowboy lineup, tying for third place at 5-under 211.   Aman Gupta joined Jin in the top five after carding a 72 during his third round. Gupta finished at 4-under 212 and alone in fifth place.

One shot off the pace of Gupta was classmate Eugenio Chacarra, who carded a closing 70 to finish at 213 and tied for sixth place with OU’s Logan McAlister and one other.  OU’s  Patrick Welch grabbed a share of ninth at 214.

