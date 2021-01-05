NORMAN - The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced attendance plans for OU's 2021 wrestling season on Tuesday.
Due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19 precautions, OU will not sell tickets to the Sooners' home dual vs. Arizona State on Jan. 8 at McCasland Field House. Home and visitor student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis.
Ticket holders are required to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks at all times at all wrestling events. Gates will open one hour prior to competition time. It is strongly suggested that ticket holders be tested for COVID-19. Pass-list members showing any symptoms for COVID-19 should stay home as they will not be allowed inside the venue.
The Sooners' home dual vs. Oklahoma State on Feb. 7 will be held at Lloyd Noble Center and is scheduled to be a ticketed event for the public. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 and can be purchased through SoonerSports.com or by calling the ticket office at 405-325-2424.
