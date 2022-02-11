Fishing report
Fort Gibson: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad in the main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 7. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie excellent on jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. White crappie are being caught in large numbers on the north end of the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 8. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie and redear sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms in coves, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 8. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: February 7. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 11. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, jerk bait, live bait, live shad and sunfish along river mouth, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, powerbait and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 11. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures and topwater lures in brush structure, channels, coves, around docks, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms in channels, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
