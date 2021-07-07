Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s media. The Sooners also got running back Eric Gray named Newcomer of the Year. Rattler was Big 12 honorable mention in 2020.
Gray is a junior out of Memphis, Tenn., who played at the University of Tennessee up to his sophomore season.
Other Sooners making the team were fullback Jeremiah Hall, wide receiver Marvin Mims, offensive linemen Marquis Hayes, Wayna Morris and place kicker Gabe Brkic. On defense, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey were listed as linemen and Nik Bonitto at linebacker.
Hall and Brkic were Big 12 first-teamers in 2020.
Oklahoma State had two selections — offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel.
The Sooners had seven offensive and three defensive selections. Iowa State had five on offense and three on defense, including linebacker Mike Rose as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Both the Sooners and Cyclones are expected to top the media poll due out Thursday.
The Cyclones on offense included running back Breece Hall, receiver Xavier Hutchinson, tight end Charlie Kolar and linemen Trevor Downing and Colin Newell. Others on offense were Texas running back Bijon Robinson, Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma and lineman Dawson Deaton.
Hall, Ezukanma, Kolar, Newell and Brooks were first-teamers in 2020. Kolar was the lone unanimous selection.
On defense, Iowa State got lineman Will McDonald, linebacker Mike Rose and defensive back Greg Eisworth on. Defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis and defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson represent TCU. West Virginia lineman Dante Stills, Baylor back Jalen Pitre and Texas back D’Shawn Jamison round out the defense.
Other special teams selections were Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara as punter and Phillip Brooks of Kansas State was the pick as return specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.