Seth Rowan had a 10-point first quarter and made it stand up with a few more contributions as Fort Gibson’s leading scorer on the night, as the Tigers ended the regular season with a comfortable margin of victory, 62-46 over Catoosa at Catoosa.
Rowan wound up with 15 points. His early surge had the Tigers up 21-9 after one quarter of play. Two of his three 3-pointers came in the first eight minutes.
Blane Scott had 14 points including three more 3s. Jaiden Graves had 12 points and Jaxon Blunt 10.
The Tigers (19-3) will take a 14-game win streak into Saturday night’s district playoff against Sallisaw. The teams have not met this season.
Hilldale 76,
Locust Grove 58
The Hornets rose from a 41-39 halftime deficit to take control, grabbing a three-point advantage through three then outscoring the Pirates 23-8 in the fourth.
Brayson Lawson had four 3s and 19 points in all. Ty O’Neal had 17 points. Logan Harper had 13, and Jax Kerr gave the Hornets four in double figures as they finish the regular season at 15-6.
Hilldale gets McLain at home on Friday.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 70,
Catoosa 36
Fort Gibson shot to a 43-15 halftime lead behind Sydney Taylor’s 18 points. That’s all she had in the contest.
Addy Whiteley, Feather Two Shields and Heaven Frost each had 9 points. Frost came off the bench for hers and she was 5-of-6 from the line.
Sallisaw at home in districts is next for Fort Gibson (19-4), winners of its last eight with the road win.
Locust Grove 63,
Hilldale 40
The Lady Hornets (8-11) will take a two-game losing skid into districts at home against McLain on Friday, after trailing throughout the contest at Locust.
Navaeh Johnson had 14 points including three 3-pointers.
Catelin King finished next with 8 points. Hilldale was 12-of-19 from the free-throw line.
