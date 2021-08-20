NOTEBOOK
Calendar
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918)625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcos at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: August 16. Elevation above normal, water 86 and 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good pn plastics around brush structure, docks, main lake, points and rocks. White bass good on crankbaits, sassy shad, slabs, spoons in main lake, river channel and offshore humps. Boaters should try trolling at slow speeds with multiple rods. Stay near areas with schools of baitfish. Blue and channel catfish fair with live bait, shad in flats, main lake and river channel, and for best results, anglers should keep shad live or ice them to keep them fresh.
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 15. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures and plastic baits around shallows, rocks and shorelines. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, spinners and spoons along shallows and main lake. They’re schooling in shallow spots on main lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along shorelines, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 15. Elevation normal, water 80s and 1-foot visibility. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around points, river channel, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie, sunfish and bluegill fair on crickets, jigs, in-line spinner bait, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, points and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crickets, cut bait, live shad, shad and shrimp around flats, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait in channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Lower Illinois River: Aug. 14. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on inline spinners, midges, nymphs, Powerbait, small lures and worms below the cam and in shallows. Report by Jerry Henry.
Tenkiller: August 16. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerkbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, top water lures near brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around channels, flats and points. Black crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 15. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, discharge, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, sunfish, hotdogs and shrimp below the dam, around points, river mouth, riprap and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 6. Elevation 6. Elevation dropping, water 83. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on jerk baits, jigs and tube jigs below the dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 6. Elevation normal, water murky. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures in coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, coves, points, river channel, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.