Lake report
Ft. Gibson: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 60s with 1 ft. of visibility. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and punch bait along flats, main lake and river channel. White bass good on grubs, jigs, sassy shad and spoons around points and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: November 9. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along flats and main lake. Bluegill fair on jigs, minnows and worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. White crappie good on minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair using plasticks around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cutbait below the dam. Report submitted Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Grand: November 12. Elevation normal, water 58-60 and murky. Largemouth bass fair using crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastics along docks, riprap, rocks, standing timber, brush structure and weed beds. Blue catfish good on hotdogs soaked in kool-aid, chicken liver, cut bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam and in all channels, in coves, docks, mainlake, rivermouth and spillway. White crappie good on green jigs, minnows and powerbait around brush structure and docks. Report by Riley Willman.
Tenkiller: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad and spoons around brush structure, flats, main lake, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 9. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along flats and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam, along channels, flats and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 13. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and worms in coves, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, and small lures below the dam. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs and minnows in coves and along docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 13. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastics around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along all type channels and also tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
