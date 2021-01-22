Ft. Gibson: January 18. Elevation above normal, water mid-40s and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along channels. Crappie slow on hair jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Keystone: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 45 and clear. Blue catfish good on jigs and minnows below the dam and along channels. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastics along coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 16. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear.Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky.Crappie good on jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: January 15. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky.Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass fair on live bait, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and worms below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, discharge and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, spoons and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, standing timber, weed beds and in coves.
Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cutbait, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shallows and tailwater. Crappie fair on crickets, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, river channel, river mouth, sandbars, rocks, standing timber and in coves.
White and black crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, minnows and small lures in channels, river mouth, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
