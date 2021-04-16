Fort Gibson: April 12. Elevation above normal, water 61 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. Stable lake conditions and warming water temperatures are kicking things into action. The white bass run is happening and crappie are headed to the bank to spawn. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek, docks, flats, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and spoons along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 58 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs and small lures along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. White bass are being caught in abundance in the Spring and Neosho rivers. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Blue catfish are excellent on juglines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 13. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and rocks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 11. Elevation normal, water 50s and dingy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 8. Elevation above normal, water 52 and muddy. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 12. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Those times are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 58 and clear. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, flats, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 13. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 16. Elevation above average, water 55-60 with five inches of visibility. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, main lake nad weed beds. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted and striped bass good on buzz baits, Alabama rig jerk bait, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along the dam, in discharge and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, spotted and white bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks, shallows, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.