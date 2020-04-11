Lake report
For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil and daily report.
Fort Gibson: April 6. Elevation above normal, water lower 60s and clear. Many of the usual locations to access Ft. Gibson Lake remain closed due to health concerns. Some of the area boat ramps have reopened as water levels are falling. White bass good on jigs below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, jigs and spinnerbaits along creek channels and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 5. Elevation 5-6 ft. above normal, water 50s and murky due to runoff from recent rains. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, in coves and creek channels. Soft plastics and jigs remain the preference for largemouth bass. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and in coves. Paddlefish activity is starting to increase and is good in spots on the Neosho River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 7. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 5. Elevation dropping, water upper 50s and murky. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on minnows, jigs and sassy shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 2. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Contact Corps of Engineers or State Parks for available points. Practice social distancing. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 52 and clear. Water levels remain high. Currently running 12,000 CFS at the time of this report. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 6. Elevation dropping, water 50s and murky. Water is still murky from rain and high water, with debris continuing to be a hazard in many areas of the lake.
White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 7. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. White bass fair on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 3. Elevation above normal, water murky. White bass excellent on grasshoppers, jigs, minnows and small lures along creek channels, river channel and shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam and river mouth. Crappie excellent on crickets, jigs and minnows along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 3. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along creek channels, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass being caught on lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad and small lures along creek channels and inlet. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats. Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Saturday
1. Jake Seay & Guy Brooks (15.53 lbs)
2. Trent & Brooks Tolbert (15.37 lbs)
3. Shannon Harris & Kasey Moreland (14.78 lbs)
Big bass: Harris & Moreland (6.45 lbs)
•••
Got an item? Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.