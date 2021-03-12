NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and lipless baits in the main lake, around points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along shallows and windblown shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in coves, around docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Crappie fishermen have seen decent success using spoons in and around docks. The recent freeze has created conditions for an overabundance of forage and food for catfish and bass, making for tough fishing. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 8. Elevation normal, water stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on lipless baits around brush structure and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along flats. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 8. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits in coves, along creek channels and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 4. Elevation below normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 12. Elevation normal, water 44 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water is cycling and fishing is best during periods of low or now flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 9. Elevation above normal water 40 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad below the dam and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 5. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures in coves, along creek channels, docks, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. White bass good on crickets, hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, grubs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
MARCH-APRIL —Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, 4 fish limit, 14” minimum. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club's Facebook page.
