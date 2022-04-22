Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: April 18. Elevation normal, water upper 50s. White bass good on jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and tube jigs, below the dam, spillway, along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass good on jerk baits, jigs and spinnerbaits in brush structures, shallows and shoreline. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 18. Elevation normal, water 60s and muddy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass excellent on Alabama rig, jigs and minnows below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 18. Elevation normal, water 56 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the river channel Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 19. Elevation normal, water 54 and stained.Channel catfish fair on cut bait and dough bait along the dam and docks. Largemouth bass and crappie slow on jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 16. Elevation above normal, water 51 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Water flow is still 4000 cfs around the clock due to higher water levels in Tenkiller Lake. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 17. Elevation above normal, water 54 and muddy. White bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, main lake, points, flats and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 19. Elevation below normal, water high 50s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and shrimp below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Crappie fair around brush structure, coves, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 22. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. White bass good on crankbaits, grugs hair jigs, small lures and Rooster tails around channels and creek channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, coves, main lake and points. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.