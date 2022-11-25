NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Fort Gibson: November 20. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jigs, rogues, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and points. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 20. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, and docks. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, coves, and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 48°F and clear. Bass, largemouth fair on alabama rig, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, worms. Rappie, black, crappie, white slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, slabs around brush structure, coves, docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 22. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around rocks. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on jigs, shad, spinnerbaits, and spoons below the dam. Blue and channel catfish slow on punch bait, shad, and shrimp around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 20. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Nov 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 48°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Bass, largemouth, bass, spotted fair on alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, river channel, standing timber. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, worms around below the dam, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Bass, striped slow on alabama rigs, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, shad around below the dam, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 25. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Bass, largemouth, bass, smallmouth, bass, spotted good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits around main lake, points. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad around channels, river channel, river mouth. Crappie, black, crappie, white slow on crankbaits, hair jigs, spoons around brush structure, docks, riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 25. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level). Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead good on hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, worms around below the dam, channels, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Crappie, Black, Crappie, White good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks. Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Spotted fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures around points, rocks, weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
