Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fort Gibson: April 25. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water 60 and stained. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and small lures around below the dam, discharge, river channel and spillway. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and shorelines. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on crawfish, crickets, cut bait, live bait, live shad and minnows along shallows and shorelines. Comments: Recent rains could impact lake levels. Do not rely on this report for accuracy regarding water conditions or elevations. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 25. Elevation is normal, water 60°F and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, shad around below the dam, channels, docks, main lake. White crappie excellent on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Comments: White bass are being caught in large numbers below Pensacola Dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 25. Elevation is normal, water 59 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines. Black crappie, White crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around coves, docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 24. Elevation is normal, water 60 and clear. Striped bass hybrids, White bass good on live shad, minnows, sassy shad around below the dam, river channel. Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 24. Elevation is normal, water 50 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, docks, flats, points, rocks, sandbar, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. White crappie, bluegill sunfish and green sunfish fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, spoons, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs and stinkbait below the dam, around docks, main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: April 29. Elevation is 12 ft. above normal, water 55 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait around the dam. Comments: River continues to run at 5700 cfs around the clock due to high water levels in Tenkiller Lake. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 22. Elevation is 8 ft. above normal, water 56 and murky. White bass excellent on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around creek channels, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Black crappie good on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Comments: Even though the Illinois River and the lake are above normal, anglers are having great success catching white bass in the river near Etta Bend and Horseshoe Bend. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 25. Elevation is normal, water 60 and murky. Blue catfish and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along the river channel, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish slow on snagging around below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Black crappie and white crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and worms below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water 61 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, inlet and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp around main lake, river channel, river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, spoons around brush structure, creek channels, docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationsed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 22. Elevation is normal, water 60 and murky. Black crappie and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, weed beds. Largemouth bass and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, tailwater, weed beds. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, worms around dam (below), main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, shallows, tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
