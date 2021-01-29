NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Greenleaf: January 24. Elevation normal, water stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 45 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits in coves and along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 24. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during low water, usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 24. Elevation above normal, water mid-40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, plastic baits, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake and standing timber in deep water. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 24. Elevation normal, water low 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad below the dam and along channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 22. Elevation above normal, water 40 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, discharge, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, minnows and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 29. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks, weed beds. Black and white crappie fair using hair jigs, jigs and minnows around channels, creek channels, river channel, tailwater, weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
— Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation
